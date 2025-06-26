Corporate behemoths can get complacent, but Walmart is playing against type. The 63-year old retail giant’s strategy to revamp its e-commerce offerings and attract more affluent customers has been paying off handsomely. Years of growing investments in both the in-store shopping experience (including a new in-house brand with gourmet offerings) and e-commerce fulfillment sent both Walmart+ memberships and the percentage of higher earning ($100,000+) U.S. households that shop at Walmart to new heights in 2024. Investors love the growth they’re seeing: The company’s stock price surged 72% from January to December 2024, outpacing rivals Costco and Amazon. Walmart, which is now the U.S.’s largest drone delivery retailer, plans to further diversify through its membership programs, online marketplaces and fulfillment services, says Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs Dan Bartlett.