One of the world’s largest record labels finds itself in a strange spot: being sued for defamation by one of its own artists (Drake) over label-mate Kendrick Lamar’s hit “Not Like Us.” Universal Music Group’s defense, noting that diss tracks are a “celebrated artform centered around outrageous insults,” is just one example of how the company is working to empower creators. Under CEO Lucian Grainge, UMG (also home to Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and Morgan Wallen) is also championing a more equitable streaming economy and responsible AI. It has forged artist-centric royalty models with Spotify and Deezer and partnered with YouTube to help create AI music principles that balance artists’ rights, creativity and safety. “We will always fight for our artists and songwriters and stand up for the creative and commercial value of music,” declared an open letter criticizing TikTok issued by UMG last year. A few months later, after the record label pulled its music from the app, the two parties reached a deal that improves artist royalties and clamps down on unauthorized AI-generated music.