Among consumer goods companies, P&G’s recipe for success is steadiness. Instead of striving for disruption, P&G sharpens execution, strengthening its core brands by introducing more convenient Swaddlers 360 diapers for Pampers in May 2024 and partnering with Marvel’s Deadpool franchise to promote Old Spice around the new movie’s release in July. The maker of Crest, Tide and other staples of daily living has paid a quarterly dividend to shareholders for 135 consecutive years, and raised the amount annually for 69 consecutive years—a rare achievement that highlights P&G's strategic foresight and ability to weather economic challenges.

The strategy has led P&G to pull ahead of arch-rival Unilever, more than doubling its stock price over the past decade. From January to December 2024, P&G share prices saw a 17% spike as it invested in digital marketing in China and shored up its supply chain. In June 2025, however, the company announced it will cut 7,000 jobs over the next two years as it navigates what its executives call an “unpredictable” geopolitical environment.