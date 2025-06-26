Like a season of Stranger Things, streaming giant Netflix continues to surprise observers with plot twists. While many predicted decline as Amazon, Disney, Paramount and other competitors ramped up offerings, the company keeps attracting new eyeballs and beating Wall Street profit and revenue expectations. Netflix surpassed 300 million paid subscribers in December, with the company claiming a total global viewership of 700 million—no other streaming platform comes close. More than half of new subscribers choose cheaper ad-supported plans, helping the company’s advertising business double in 2024. With a production pipeline full of new seasons of hits like Squid Game and Bridgerton, and a growing focus on unscripted content like sporting events and gaming, Netflix execs are feeling optimistic. Even as king of the streaming hill, Netflix captures less than 10% of TV view share in its biggest markets. “We believe we've got plenty of room to grow,” co-CEO Gregory Peters said in April.