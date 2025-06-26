It’s the biggest fast food chain you’ve likely never heard of—at least, if you live in the Western hemisphere. Known for its ice cream and bubble tea (and low prices), last year Mixue overtook Starbucks and McDonald’s as the world’s largest food and beverage chain worldwide, in store count terms. It has over 45,000 stores across mainland China and over a dozen other regions, mostly in the Asia-Pacific. Mixue—which began as a street stall in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou selling shaved ice and cold drinks—has long been focused on rapid proliferation through franchising. Requiring a relatively low initial investment (typically around 210,000 yuan, or $29,000 USD) from franchisees has allowed the company to scale up quickly. Today there are streets in China with Mixue stores just a few hundred meters apart. With ice cream as cheap as 50 cents and drinks for around $1, the company is both ubiquitous and irresistibly affordable.