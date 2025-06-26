“We are on the verge of becoming the biggest retailer in Latin America,” says Sean Summers, Mercado Libre’s chief marketing officer. That isn’t hyperbole. In 2024, the Argentina-based company’s 25th year, the multifaceted “Amazon of Latin America” hit a slew of milestones as sales and profits surged upward. Its ecommerce business surpassed 100 million unique annual buyers and its fintech business processed $197 billion (up 34% year-over-year), with its banking app Mercado Pago now serving more than 60 million monthly users. In Brazil, the company’s largest market, Mercado Libre has become the biggest retailer—not just e-tailer. But with only about 11% e-commerce penetration in Latin America, the company sees plenty of room for growth; with a total of $9.2 billion in investments slated for Brazil and Mexico (its second-largest market) in 2025, its ambitions are clear. “Mercado Libre is competing with the best in the world and beating them in very tough market conditions—and doing it while using local talent,” Summers says.