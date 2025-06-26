CeraVe wasn’t trying to be cool. For years, the skincare brand’s products sat on drugstore shelves, fragrance-free, simply packaged and highly recommended by dermatologists. But with a boost from TikTok influencers, CeraVe, owned by French cosmetics titan L’Oréal since 2017, has become a quiet juggernaut. In 2024, it crossed the $2 billion mark in global sales—a case study in the value of L’Oréal’s science-forward approach. Last year, CeraVe and La Roche-Posay, now the world’s third-largest skincare brand (and another acquisition), helped make dermatological beauty the company’s fastest-growing division. With the 116-year-old company seeing overall sales up about 5% last year, L’Oréal’s long-running strategy continues to pay off. “[W]henever we see a brand or a technology that is complementary to what we already have,” CEO Nicolas Hieronimus told TIME last year, “we try to acquire it and then use our global footprint to maximize its potential.”
L’Oréal Groupe
by
Jen Thomas