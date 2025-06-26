As China’s tech ambitions feel the squeeze from U.S. export controls, one national champion has been entrusted to plug the gap: Huawei. Seeking to limit China's technological development, Washington has cut its superpower rival off from Nvidia's most advanced AI products. However, Huawei’s Ascend 910C AI chip now reportedly achieves up to 60% of performance in inference tasks when compared to Nvidia's latest H100 AI-powered semiconductor chips. Already a market leader in 5G technology, Huawei is now at the vanguard of 6G development as well as several next-generation technologies, including cloud and EVs. Huawei reported 2024 revenue of $118.2 billion, a 22.4% year-on-year rise, and has just launched a laptop with an 18-inch foldable display powered by its own Harmony operating system. “Huawei is committed to building a solid computing power base in China—and a second option for the world,” Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer (and daughter of co-founder Ren Zhengfei) said in November.