Unless your life is cash-only, Fiserv is likely helping move your money in some way. “We touch probably 100% of U.S. households,” says Neil H. Wilcox, head of corporate social responsibility for the global fintech and payments company. With over $20 billion in annual revenue, Fiserv supports 6 million business locations and almost 10,000 financial institutions, processing 25,000-plus transactions per second at peak times. The world’s largest fintech provider will soon enable customers of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart, to make purchases directly from their bank accounts, bypassing credit cards and transaction fees. If successful, the program could disrupt the credit card industry. Milwaukee-based Fiserv’s reach spans businesses of all sizes and is increasingly global. Clover, its point-of-sale processing platform that serves over 700,000 small and medium-sized businesses, launched in Australia in March 2025 and will soon enter Europe.