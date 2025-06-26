Just over a decade ago, DoorDash’s four founders, then the company’s only delivery drivers, kept busy tacking fliers to Stanford bulletin boards. Today, DoorDash is the top U.S. food delivery platform by market share and is starting to flex its global muscle. In May—just a few months after New York’s Attorney General announced a $16.75 million settlement with the company over its delivery worker pay practices—DoorDash announced a $3.9 billion deal to acquire U.K.-based Deliveroo, expanding its reach to 40 countries. Successful international expansion has required paying close attention to varied local preferences, President and COO Prabir Adarkar says. Most Finns prefer no-contact delivery, for example, so the company (which operates its Wolt app there) enhanced tracking features to better meet those expectations. In Australia, DoorDash expanded into groceries and other retail items to meet demand. Tailored approaches seem to be paying off: 2024 was the company’s first profitable year since going public in 2020. What’s next? Making the “last mile” faster and greener, Adarkar says, including through drones and sidewalk robot deliveries. “The future is about enhancing accessibility and convenience in every neighborhood,” he says.
DoorDash
by
Jen Thomas