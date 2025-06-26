The Comcast-owned media conglomerate NBCUniversal had fingers in every pie in 2024. During the Paris Olympics, Snoop Dogg donned a dressage-style jacket and made international headlines as a special correspondent covering the games, helping drive 30.4 million viewers on average each day across platforms including its streaming service Peacock. In November it announced it would spin off some of its cable TV networks, including MSNBC, CNBC, and E!, as the giant aims to focus its offerings. Universal Pictures' onslaught of pink-and-green Wicked marketing pushed the film to becoming the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation ever as it raked in over $750 million worldwide. And it opened Epic Universe—the first major theme park to be constructed in 25 years, with an estimated cost of around $7 billion, and its fourth one in Orlando—in May to coincide with the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon, released three weeks later. "Our ability to sync up movie releases with big entertainment releases has been a proven formula for us," says Mark Woodbury, CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences. "And we'll do it again."