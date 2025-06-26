It’s been a full five years since American officials first flagged TikTok as a national-security concern. Ever since, Gen Z’s most popular social-media platform, famed for zany dance routines and crooning pets, has faced a Congressional ban and temporary reprieves while rumors continue to swirl that Beijing-based parent ByteDance will be forced to divest. But away from the geopolitical maelstrom, ByteDance’s international business keeps soaring. Revenue grew an impressive 29% last year with bosses eyeing almost that much again in 2025. Today worth an estimated $400 billion, ByteDance’s suite of apps (including Douyin, China’s version of TikTok) are expecting sales of roughly $186 billion this year, just shy of Meta’s projections of $187 billion. In April, ByteDance launched an open-source multimodal AI agent dubbed UI-TARS-1.5 that’s built upon a powerful vision-language model. Its sustained success has propelled ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming to the position of China’s richest person, with estimated wealth of $57.5 billion. “The best way to predict the future is to create it,” Zhang once told Chinese financial magazine Caijing.