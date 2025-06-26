Investment trends have come and gone over the years, but Berkshire Hathaway has stuck with a simple idea: buy undervalued companies and invest in them for the long term. The strategy helped Warren Buffett build a struggling New England textile company into a behemoth that reached $1 trillion in market valuation in 2024, one of just a few non-tech companies to ever reach that value. In March, Buffett announced, at age 94, that he will step down at the end of the year and hand the reins to his chosen successor, Greg Abel. Berkshire Hathaway, which today operates insurance companies, household brands, utilities, and even a railroad, earned $371.4 billion in total revenue in 2024, outperforming the S&P 500, and marking nine straight years of positive results. Its successes prove long-term investing can lead to huge wins.