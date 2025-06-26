U.K.-based Arm designs chip architecture—the set of instructions that tells a device what to do—and licenses it to manufacturers including Apple and Nvidia. Arm-based chips’ performance and efficiency outperform competing computer architectures, and its chip designs reach more users by orders of magnitude. Arm generated more than $4 billion in revenue from April 2024 to April 2025. Nearly every smartphone on the planet is powered by Arm technology—and its chip designs are used in half of all chips with processors, like those in cars, microwaves, and endless other consumer products. Because of its ubiquity, more than 22 million developers are building applications with Arm in mind, fueling demand for even more Arm hardware. It's crucial for AI, too. "The Googles, the Amazons, the Microsofts of the world creating their own custom chips are building with Arm first," says CMO Ami Badani. "They need a power-efficient architecture and compute platform to really move to where they need to go in order to run these AI workloads."