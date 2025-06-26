Amazon may have started out to make shopping more convenient, but it’s now also a leader in cloud computing, and has used that expertise to become a major force in AI. The company is designing its own chips and building the world’s largest AI computer cluster in Texas in an effort to gain even more cloud computing market share. AI dominance, the company argues, will make each of its divisions more powerful. “We believe virtually every customer experience will be reinvented with generative AI,” says Rohit Prasad, SVP and head scientist of Artificial General Intelligence at Amazon. One example is Alexa+, a new personal AI assistant powered by large language models it rolled out in spring 2025, which aims to create a more personalized and capable Alexa that can handle tasks like ordering groceries or a taxi.