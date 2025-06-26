Prada Group dropped nearly $1.4 billion in April to buy Versace, marrying two of Italy’s most iconic fashion houses and positioning the company to go head-to-head with French luxury conglomerates LVMH and Kering. While Versace’s bold DNA may seem like a stretch in a portfolio that includes Prada and Miu Miu, that’s exactly the point. “There are no overlaps in terms of creativity and audience, [which is] super important to reach new customers,” Chief Marketing Officer Lorenzo Bertelli said at the announcement in April. In a moment of upheaval in luxury fashion, with lead designers playing musical chairs, CEO Andrea Guerra frames the acquisition—which Prada Group expects to generate $810 million in revenue this year—as a long-term play. (Versace revenues and profits fell in the first quarter of 2025.) “There will be no shortcuts,” he said. “We know it, we love it, we’re ready to work hard.”