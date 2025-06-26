Chances are decent that some of the apps that run your financial life—from how you pay friends back for dinner to how you invest—have a common connection: Plaid. Connecting over 12,000 financial institutions and 8,000 fintech apps including Robinhood, Venmo, and Google Wallet, Plaid provides the digital plumbing through which money flows. “I don’t want to give ourselves too much credit, but I think we were a meaningful part of helping financial services become as digital as they are today,” says co-founder and CEO Zach Perret. The sheer breadth of its connections offers Plaid a uniquely comprehensive view of financial activity, which it now leverages to combat fraud. In 2024, it also began using real-time cash flow data to help businesses go beyond credit scores when assessing consumer risk levels. The startup, valued at $6.1 billion, says this opens new avenues for immigrants, gig workers and others with limited credit profiles to access loans.

Disclosure: Investors in Plaid include Salesforce, where TIME co-chair and owner Marc Benioff is CEO.