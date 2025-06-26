Ninety percent of Nigeria’s 40 million small and medium-sized enterprises operate in the informal economy, relying on cash payments and facing barriers to credit and growth. Africa’s fastest-growing fintech, and the continent’s fourth fastest-growing company overall, Moniepoint provides these businesses with a range of banking services, helping them emerge from the shadow economy. “For us, ‘financial inclusion’ isn’t just a buzzword—it’s the difference between survival and growth,” says CEO and cofounder Tosin Eniolorunda. With over 10 million customers (including both businesses and individuals), the Nigeria-based startup enables most of the country’s point-of-sale transactions—over 1 billion transactions monthly. The decade-old company achieved unicorn status last fall, with investors including Visa and Google’s Africa Investment Fund, recently received approval to acquire a 78% stake in Kenyan bank Sumac, and plans to expand to the rest of Africa.