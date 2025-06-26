With 1.2 billion members, the world’s largest professional network has become an indispensable source for all things career-related. Every minute on LinkedIn, according to the company, 47 people are hired and over 11,000 members apply for jobs. LinkedIn URLs have replaced resumes in many industries. But LinkedIn isn’t just the go-to job-hunting site. With the highest engagement rate in 2024 among all major social media platforms (including TikTok and Facebook), the Silicon Valley-based company has continued to dominate partly with a big push for short-form video, now LinkedIn’s fastest-growing category. Between last November and January, members spent 36% more time watching videos on the platform compared to the year-earlier period. “Video is reshaping how we communicate, learn and share ideas on LinkedIn,” CEO Ryan Roslansky posted. “A 36% increase in viewership isn’t about growth, it’s a signal and a shift in how professionals engage.” Since Microsoft acquired the company in 2016, LinkedIn’s annual revenue has increased almost sixfold to $17 billion—which Roslansky announced with a short video, of course.