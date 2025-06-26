With 270,000 rentable e-bikes and e-scooters spread across 30 countries on five continents, the world’s largest “micromobility” company is proving that plenty of people are ready to avoid autos for city excursions under five miles. “The things that make somebody in London want to use micromobility are also true in a place like Omaha, Nebraska,” CEO Wayne Ting says. In 2024, Lime saw its fourth straight year of 30%-plus growth (hitting $810 million in gross bookings) and reached record profitability. A partnership with investor Uber to allow bookings via that app didn’t hurt. The company helped spark the micromobility trend through rapid expansion across the U.S. and Europe, when it first launched in 2017, and now even metropolises that don’t have Lime have launched their own bike and scooter share services. Helping Paris become a 100% cyclable Olympics city in 2024, increasing its fleet there from 10,000 to 15,000, has prepared Lime to support other big events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.