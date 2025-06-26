With oceanfront escapes that double as environmental labs, Iberostar hotels are redefining what climate action can look like in the travel sector. Many of the family-owned Spanish company’s 100 hotels are on coastlines protected by coral reefs, some of which are dying. Iberostar operates coral labs and underwater nurseries at some properties, collaborating with scientists from Stanford University and other organizations to develop reef resilience strategies. “We are firm believers that science will show the way, and that helps us use our resources in the best way possible,” says Gloria Fluxà Thienemann, vice-chairman and chief sustainability officer at Iberostar Group. The company eliminated single-use plastics in 2020, cut greenhouse gas emissions by 22.7% between 2019 and 2024, and reduced its landfill waste by 70% between 2021 and 2024—all in pursuit of net zero by 2030, a goal it aims to reach 20 years ahead of its industry. “We move fast…because we really see the need,” Thienemann says. Guests don’t seem to mind; the company, which has properties spread across 14 countries, saw an 8% increase in revenue from 2023 to 2024.