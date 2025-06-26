Hyundai continues to prove that its rise to the top ranks of global automakers—it was the third-largest automaker in 2024—was no fluke. Once saddled with a subpar reputation in the U.S., sales are surging upward as the South Korean-based giant’s Kia and Hyundai brands rack up awards for new EV and hybrid vehicles. The company posted its highest-ever first-quarter revenue in 2025, with sales of electrified models (including hybrids) jumping 38.4% year-over-year. Responding to shifting consumer preferences, Hyundai plans to double its hybrid lineup to 14 models by 2030 and expand beyond compact and mid-size cars into luxury vehicles. Meanwhile, the company is going big in the U.S. as it seeks to tariff-proof its business; in March, it announced $21 billion in manufacturing investments through 2028—"more than doubling the entire investment the group has made during the previous 40 years in the country," says José Muñoz, president and CEO. With 14,000 new full-time jobs expected in expanded production facilities, Hyundai's American roots continue to deepen.