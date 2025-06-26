Charitable giving in the U.S. has been stuck at about 2% of GDP for around 50 years. But Tim Cadogan, CEO of the online fundraising platform GoFundMe, sees plenty of room for giving growth. “Almost everybody does want to help,” he says, but first they need to be asked. Earlier this year, the company helped Los Angeles wildfire victims and relief organizations make appeals generating over $250 million in donations—more than all natural disaster-related campaigns it facilitated worldwide in 2024. Cadogan’s own experience with the Eaton Fire in January—his family evacuated their home in Altadena and couldn’t return until April—has taken his understanding of the power of generosity to “another whole level,” he says. For-profit GoFundMe, which has helped raise $40 billion globally since its 2010 founding (and makes money through transaction fees and optional tips), expanded into Mexico and Puerto Rico in 2024 and is now available to about 1 billion people around the world. With a growing focus on supporting nonprofits and sparking Gen Z donations, last fall the company launched new Facebook- and Instagram-integrated tools in partnership with Meta.