The need for renewable energy has become even more urgent amid the explosion of power-sucking data centers powering AI’s advance. France-based energy supplier Engie, which is one of the largest energy companies in the world and operates across six continents, is demonstrating how huge global energy suppliers can kick fossil fuel habits. In 2024, it installed 4.2 gigawatts of new green energy capacity, a company record, for a total of 46 gigawatts (each gigawatt being equivalent to about 100 offshore wind turbines). Engie also accelerated battery storage development and inked expanded renewable-power contracts with Meta in Texas as well as with Google—which uses more power than some nations—in Belgium. The company expects to phase out coal entirely this year in Europe (and globally by 2027). “To remain master of its own destiny, to preserve its sovereignty and competitiveness, [Europe] must step up the pace of energy transition,” CEO Catherine MacGregor said in November.