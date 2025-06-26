In the race to master generative AI, Coursera has emerged as the go-to platform for white-collar upskilling. With 20 million new learners in 2024 and content now available in 24 additional languages, the online education giant is aiming to democratize access to tech's most sought-after skills. Most telling: generative AI course enrollments surged from one per minute in 2023 to six per minute in 2024, totaling 3 million new enrollments.As skills-first hiring, which prioritizes someone’s competence over things like having a particular degree, gains momentum—over half of U.S. job listings now omit formal education requirements, according to a 2024 report by the research arm of job platform Indeed—Coursera's 25 new entry-level Professional Certificates are meeting the demand for alternative credentials. Under the leadership of CEO Greg Hart, who took over in February, the company is continuing to expand its partnerships with industry leaders like Google, Microsoft, and Oxford’s Said Business School, positioning Coursera at the intersection of AI innovation and workforce transformation.