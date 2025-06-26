When American parents began ordering infant formula from Europe, where regulations against additives like corn syrup are more strict than in the U.S., a new American company called Bobbie met the demand. The “European-style” formula has been marketed with slogans like, “I like it shaken, not stirred” and created viral moments like buying a giant ad in Times Square featuring cookbook author Molly Baz breastfeeding with a can of Bobbie in her hand. Good deeds also helped boost the company’s profile: They have provided formula for families impacted by the California wildfires and moms who have had mastectomies. Within 18 months of launching in 2021, Bobbie surpassed $100 million in revenue. Co-founder and CEO Laura Modi, mother of four, recently raised eyebrows with many of her customers when she joined a group that will consult with controversial HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on updating nutrition guidelines for formula. But Modi, who emphasizes the importance of bringing a mother's perspective to the male-dominated group consulting with Kennedy, has long asserted that nutritional standards are a non-partisan issue and wants to impose restrictions on ingredients like sucrose in U.S.-made formulas to make sure the first food that many babies feed on, regardless of cost, are healthful. “I feel like we've become experts in navigating politics, politicians, the lobbying world,” she told TIME earlier this year on Bobbie’s political advocacy work more generally. “We have an opportunity to really question the status quo to give needed support to parents.”