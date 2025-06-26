AI developer Anthropic had a big year, more than doubling revenue while competing head-to-head with larger rivals OpenAI and Google. But President Daniela Amodei is clearly proudest of one thing above all. “Claude has grown up so much,” she says, referring almost maternally to Anthropic’s flagship AI model. Claude—whose latest iteration launched in May—has fewer monthly active users than OpenAI’s ChatGPT. But it’s beloved in some circles for its coding ability and creativity. Founded by OpenAI refugees who distrusted Sam Altman’s plan for monetizing AI, Amazon-backed Anthropic tries to balance growth and safety, pledging to not release updates to Claude until it has met strictly-defined internal safety requirements contained in the company’s “Responsible Scaling Policy.” That policy is voluntary and non-binding, but Anthropic Chief Scientist Jared Kaplan contends that it has pushed the AI industry in the right direction. “If our competitors see us doing this well, then they'll feel more incentivized to copy us,” he says.

Disclosure: Investors in Anthropic include Salesforce, where TIME co-chair and owner Marc Benioff is CEO.