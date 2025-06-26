Last July, the viral Ninja Slushi frozen-drink maker made its debut and then sold out 15 times, as a waitlist for the kitchen appliance grew to over 170,000. Its creator, SharkNinja, designs novel home products across 36 categories, from LED face masks to a five-in-one outdoor oven, smoker, griddle, and dual propane-electric grill. Though its extensive product lineup may seem scattershot, SharkNinja's approach allows for cross-category pollination of ideas, says CEO Mark Barrocas. A 1,000-engineer R&D team hands off projects, relay-style, across three continents for round-the-clock innovation. It works: In 2024, sales increased 30% and profits vaulted 38%. And as wallets tighten pending a possible recession, new at-home pleasures—the company plans to release another 25 or so new products this year—may become more attractive. "People might go on vacation less or they might pare back on going out to dinner," Barrocas says. "But a SharkNinja product, at $199? It brings a lot of joy."