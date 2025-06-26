While AI model makers often get the spotlight, Scale AI has quietly built its reputation on data annotation. With support from over 240,000 gig workers hired around the world via its Remotasks and Outlier platforms, Scale labels vast datasets for major AI companies. "What we've really done is treat data with the respect that it deserves," says co-founder Alexandr Wang, who stepped down as CEO in June to take charge of a new “Superintelligence” unit at Meta as part of a deal involving a $14.3 billion investment from the tech giant. (Wang will remain on Scale’s board of directors.) Scale reportedly expects its data-labeling relationships with Meta rivals such as OpenAI and Google DeepMind to sour over the new arrangement. But the startup is banking on a newer division, which tailors AI models for large organizations based on their data. This part of Scale, which secured a multimillion-dollar U.S. Department of Defense contract in March to build AI agents designed to assist military leaders with decision-making, is “growing extremely fast,” interim CEO Jason Droege says.
Disclosure: Scale AI is a TIME technology partner.