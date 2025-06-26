Per capita soda consumption in the U.S. has been falling for decades as consumers look for healthier options, but Americans still drank about 42 gallons each in 2024. With 5 grams of sugar per can instead of the usual 40, Poppi is leading the pack of new soda brands that promise to indulge cravings for a good old-fashioned can of pop, sans sugar-bomb. The 10-year-old company’s brightly colored cans keep winning over new customers; revenue surpassed $500 million in 2024, yet another year of triple-digit sales growth. In March, PepsiCo announced it would acquire Poppi for nearly $2 billion, a deal that will accelerate distribution in places like schools and sports stadiums such as Crypto.com Arena, where Poppi was announced as the official soda of the L.A. Lakers last fall.