Poppi

Popularizing low-sugar soda
Courtesy Poppi

Per capita soda consumption in the U.S. has been falling for decades as consumers look for healthier options, but Americans still drank about 42 gallons each in 2024. With 5 grams of sugar per can instead of the usual 40, Poppi is leading the pack of new soda brands that promise to indulge cravings for a good old-fashioned can of pop, sans sugar-bomb. The 10-year-old company’s brightly colored cans keep winning over new customers; revenue surpassed $500 million in 2024, yet another year of triple-digit sales growth. In March, PepsiCo announced it would acquire Poppi for nearly $2 billion, a deal that will accelerate distribution in places like schools and sports stadiums such as Crypto.com Arena, where Poppi was announced as the official soda of the L.A. Lakers last fall.

