One of last year’s biggest viral sensations was an impish, monkey-like creature with serrated teeth by the name of Labubu. Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung designed the “ugly-cute” character influenced by Nordic folklore, and exclusively licensed it to Pop Mart, which then released hundreds of different plush Labubu toy products—often in “blind boxes” so customers don’t know which color or design they’ve bought. With Labubu featured in countless TikTok unboxing videos, collecting frenzies ensued, fuelling the Chinese company’s rapid growth. Revenues and profits more than doubled in 2024, compared to 2023. The company is adept at selling not only toys but in-store experiences: There are now 530 themed Pop Mart stores worldwide, with one in Vietnam’s Ba Na Hills made to look like a medieval castle and requiring a cable-car ride to reach. Labubu and other characters often sell out fast, so Pop Mart wants customers to enjoy the hunt.