Over the last year, online prediction markets—which allow people to bet on the outcome of upcoming events—have exploded in popularity. In the run-up to the 2024 U.S. election, users of the biggest prediction site, Polymarket, spent $1.5 million betting on a Donald Trump victory compared to $1 million on Kamala Harris, providing an early signal of Trump’s support and momentum—and suggesting that bets can predict the future better than polls. With users placing crypto bets on everything from soccer matches to military action between India and Pakistan, Polymarket regularly facilitates more than $800 million a month in trading volume—well above competitor Kalshi. (Seeing a growth opportunity, Robinhood launched its own prediction markets hub in March.) There have been setbacks, however. After the election, FBI agents raided CEO Shayne Coplan’s apartment and seized devices, part of an apparent investigation into whether Polymarket illegally allowed U.S.-based users to place bets; the company has not registered with federal regulators. And in May, Polymarket’s reputation took a different kind of hit when Robert Francis Prevost was given less than a 1% chance of becoming pope, with users betting more than $28 million on other candidates.