Pocket.watch is bringing the more than 50 YouTube kids creators it represents, including Ryan’s World and Toys and Colors, with a collective 1.3 billion subscribers, to traditional streaming services. In February, the powerhouse inked new deals with Hulu, Disney+, Peacock and Amazon Kids+, solidifying its status as the leading distributor of creator-led content on premium platforms. Some of that content is product-focused; Ryan’s World has been accused of blurring the lines between commercials and product reviews. “You need to be everywhere kids are, not just YouTube,” says founder and CEO Chris M. Williams. Platforms like Peacock, where Pocket.watch content viewership increased fivefold since last year, help legitimize creator content to parents, who have shelled out $1 billion to buy related video games and toys. “We have the power to reach the biggest generation in history in a media world that’s very fragmented,” Williams says. The company’s all-of-the-above approach includes the big screen: Last year it shepherded the first-ever theatrical release of a digital creator-driven film (Ryan’s World the Movie) into 2,100 movie theaters.