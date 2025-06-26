Partiful’s app brings event planning into the social media age. Hosts can poll guests to choose an ideal time, collect RSVPs, and attendees can DM each other, share party pics and more. It’s reached success with party planners in their 20s and 30s setting up everything from weddings to casual events like birthdays. Partiful’s user activity rose by 600% in 2024, boosted in part by the buzz around powering a Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest in New York in October that the Oscar-nominated actor himself showed up for. It added over 2 million new users in the first quarter of 2025, and grew globally as well, reaching users in over 100 countries. In February, Apple launched its own version of an event app in an apparent bid to compete. Partiful CEO and co-founder Shreya Murthy thinks the simple evite app’s success shows that young people care about keeping the dying art of human contact alive. “It's easier than ever these days to be fully entertained and even feel a sense of social connection through your phone. But we've realized that so much of that is empty calories,” she says. “What Partiful does is try to make it as frictionless as possible to gather people in the real world.”