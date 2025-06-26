TikTokkers fell hard for Swedish candy in 2024, especially Bubs gummies, which come in three shapes (oval, skulls and diamonds) and have a distinctive foamy texture thanks to a unique manufacturing process. The sudden spike in demand sparked by a few viral influencer hauls from candy store BonBon triggered a global shortage that “came as a total surprise,” says Ingvill Berg, CEO of Orkla Snacks, the Oslo-based company that owns the Swedish Bubs brand. When retailers in the U.S., U.K., France and Korea reached out to order the colorful candy, “we just have to say no,” Berg says. But sweet tooth relief is in sight. Orkla is ramping up production in Sweden and has partnered with Texas-based Mount Franklin Foods to help produce and distribute Bubs stateside. Four bagged varieties are slated to go on sale in the U.S. by fall 2025. “We could sell much, much more, because we are in a situation with uncontrollable demand,” Berg says.