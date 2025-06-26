Life Time’s 200-plus locations across the U.S. aren’t fancy gyms, insists founder and CEO Bahram Akradi. They’re "athletic country clubs," with pools, pickleball, tennis, spas, restaurants and, yes, fitness equipment. Some have coworking space or apartments attached; some are helping old malls reboot. The aim, says Akradi, is to create a “one-stop shop” where members “truly trust they can get all aspects of their healthy living and healthy aging.” With that goal of a holistic health experience in mind, Life Time is now rolling out on-site medical clinics that offer nutrition plans, hormone therapy, and GLP-1 prescriptions. The Minnesota-based company's shift to luxury has powered a surge in membership and doubled its stock price since early 2024. More than 1.5 million individual members visited 114 million times in 2024, up 33% from 2022, despite many locations capping membership to give its affluent customers, who pay an average of $224 monthly (plans start at $99), generous personal space.