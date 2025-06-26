Law firms are increasingly leaning on AI—and Harvey is out front. The three-year-old startup creates AI tools for lawyers and law-adjacent professionals, like tax experts and bankers, helping to research complex legal questions, analyze reams of documents, draft contracts and more. Now valued at $5 billion, the company has over 300 clients across 53 countries—including seven of America’s 10 largest law firms by revenue. “We have very vocal clients, which is awesome,” says CEO Winston Weinberg, who worked as a lawyer before founding the company alongside Gabriel Pereyra, a researcher formerly of Meta and Google DeepMind. Having amassed a trove of cross-jurisdictional data while developing specialized products suited to the needs of big firms, Harvey aims to eventually address every type of law, in every country. It doesn’t aim to replace lawyers entirely, only to make their jobs more efficient; ultimately, Weinberg says, the company would like to see “every lawyer is using Harvey daily.”