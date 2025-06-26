Many people have low-level risk factors, such as early signs of heart disease, smoldering inside their body. But they can only take preventative action if aware of potential threats. That’s the philosophy behind Function Health, the startup that’s leading a new push toward proactive, preventive health care. For $499 a year, Function’s hundreds of thousands of members get two rounds of blood tests; an initial assessment with more than 100 tests, and then, three to six months later, a followup including 60-plus retests to monitor how numbers are changing. In May the company announced it acquired Ezra, allowing Function to offer a full-body MRI that will take just 22 minutes and cost members an additional $499 (about one-third of what competitors charge). While Function doesn’t provide treatment, members get personalized insights and recommendations from the company’s team of clinicians. “It’s the future of the way people will manage their lifelong health,” says co-founder and CEO Jonathan Swerdlin. “We’ve been missing a platform or system that can help us manage our health outside of acute issues.”