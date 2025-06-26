Last year, few noticed when the Chinese AI upstart DeepSeek released a handful of powerful AI large language models (LLMs). But the January release of the company’s R1 reasoning model, touted as on par with OpenAI’s then-newest model, but cheaper to train, grabbed global attention. It not only saw DeepSeek’s free chatbot app briefly displaced OpenAI’s ChatGPT at the top of Apple’s App Store, but also shook the confidence of leading AI companies and investors, wiping $1 trillion off U.S. stocks. President Trump called it a “wakeup call” and Silicon Valley venture capitalist Marc Andreessen declared it a “Sputnik moment” in the emerging global AI race. Whether DeepSeek can keep up as American companies multiply the computing power used to train AI models is an open question. “Money has never been the problem for us,” DeepSeek CEO Liang Wenfeng told Chinese outlet 36Kr in a rare interview last year. “Bans on shipments of advanced chips are the problem.” With the U.S. government cutting access in April to the Nvidia H20 chips, he may be worried.