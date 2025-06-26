The biggest U.S.-based crypto exchange has seen its revenues surge to over $2 billion since last fall, as traders and investors jumped on the platform thanks to a swell in crypto enthusiasm following President Trump’s victory. Coinbase led a massive lobbying campaign during that election, helping cement crypto as a voting issue. Now the company, which in May became the first crypto stock to be added to the bellwether S&P 500 index, is a key driver of the industry’s policy efforts in Washington D.C. If industry-friendly bills are passed, Coinbase stands to become an even bigger hub for U.S. crypto activity. It’s not without problems: prominent blockchain investigators have accused Coinbase of failing to address security vulnerabilities, resulting in users allegedly losing hundreds of millions of dollars in scams annually, and the S.E.C. is reportedly investigating whether the company misstated user numbers in past disclosures. In spite of this, the company is only looking to expand, buying the Dubai-based crypto derivatives exchange Deribit for $2.9 billion in May.