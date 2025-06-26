Even among AI startup unicorns, Anysphere stands out for its rocket-like ascent. Coding might be the first industry already being widely outsourced to AI, and Anysphere’s popular AI-powered coding assistance software, Cursor, is redefining how many developers do their jobs. Able to generate code in any programming language, Cursor creates new functions, and offers suggestions and edits, based on software engineers’ prompts. In June, the three-year-old company hit a valuation of $9.9 billion, and this year, it became one of the fastest companies to achieve $100 million in annual recurring revenue. “It is clear to us that software engineering will change,” says Anysphere President Oskar Schulz. “Anysphere's mission is to accelerate this evolution and reimagine what coding will look like in the future.” With developers at OpenAI, Midjourney, Shopify, Instacart and other businesses now using Cursor, that future is already arriving.