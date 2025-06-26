The defense tech startup has inked more than $1 billion in U.S. military contracts since fall 2024, promising to deliver software and autonomous aircraft aimed at bringing Silicon Valley-style agility to an aging national defense arsenal. “We have been optimizing our military for a way of fighting that is not what the future is going to look like,” says Anduril President Christian Brose, a former staff director of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Co-founded by Palmer Luckey, who created the Oculus VR headset, Anduril builds software to counter enemy attacks, and aircraft like Fury, a full-size unmanned fighter jet that can battle alongside crewed aircraft. The company partnered with OpenAI in December to develop AI tools for national security missions and announced plans in January 2025 for Arsenal-1, a 5 million sq. ft. production facility that Ohio calls “the largest single job creation and new payroll project” in its history.