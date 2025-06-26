Hand sanitizer: killer of germs and fashion symbol? Why not, asks Andrea Lisbona, the Barcelona native who set out to make the humble hand cleansing gel fashionable—even sexy. She launched her brand Touchland, made up of attractively packaged sanitizer “mists” that come in many fragrances (e.g., “applelicious” and “frosted mint”), with a Kickstarter campaign after moving to Miami in 2018. The company’s products were gaining traction even before the COVID-19 pandemic supercharged demand for hand sanitizers. But sales growth has skyrocketed in recent years, as tweens and teens amass and trade entire Touchland collections. Revenues were over $100 million in 2024, up more than sixfold from 2022. Today, Touchland sanitizers, as well as body and hair fragrance mists, are available for $10 to $20 at 2,500 U.S. retail outlets, including ULTA and Sephora. The brand was acquired by consumer goods company Church & Dwight for $700 million in May 2025. “I moved to the U.S. with a deep belief that we could change the category and create something that resonated globally,” Lisbona says. Still, “the scale and speed of our growth is beyond what I imagined.”