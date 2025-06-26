SandboxAQ’s name traffics in Silicon Valley buzzwords—“AQ” stands for artificial intelligence and quantum. But since its 2022 spinout from Google’s parent company, Alphabet, the startup has proven its value (its valuation rose to $5.75 billion in April). SandboxAQ’s software products for drug discovery and materials science, for example, have accelerated research into everything from potential treatments for Parkinson’s disease to forging a stronger, lighter alloy for U.S. military vehicles. Its tools built upon quantitative AI models to provide customers with a “much bigger design space,” founder and CEO Jack Hidary says. To demonstrate what’s possible, SandboxAQ’s team used its AI models to create “AQNav,” an unjammable GPS alternative that relies not on satellites but on decrypting quantum signals from Earth’s magnetic field—a system now being tested by the U.S. Air Force. By helping researchers explore and iterate faster, its tools are like "a superpower," Hidary says.
Disclosure: Investors in SandboxAQ include TIME owner and co-chair Marc Benioff