Wildfires are growing in frequency and severity, and firefighting resources can't keep up. But “technology can be a force multiplier,” says Sonia Kastner, CEO and cofounder of Pano AI. The six-year-old startup’s networks of mountaintop cameras combine with satellite imagery and AI algorithms to detect wisps of smoke before they become raging blazes. Pano AI now watches over more than 24 million acres across 10 U.S. states, Canada, and Australia for public agencies and private customers like utilities and resorts. The company alerted customers to more than 100 fires in 2024. Speeding up detection and response times translates into huge resource savings, Kastner says—the difference between nine hours of effort and two helicopters versus “a major incident that consumes thousands of people for a month. The events that no one has heard of are the true success stories.”

Disclosure: Investors in Pano AI include Salesforce, where TIME co-chair and owner Marc Benioff is CEO.