Last year, HBO’s One South gave viewers a rare peek inside a real psych ward, highlighting mental health crises among young adults. It was the latest in a series of documentary productions (including 2023's Emergency NYC and 2020’s Lenox Hill, both on Netflix) filmed at Northwell Health hospitals in New York. (The health care system expanded into Connecticut this year.) Last July it launched Northwell Studios, formalizing the not-for-profit’s intention to continue developing film and TV content through its hospitals. It’s a delicate operation logistically (all participants must give consent) and something that no other health care facility has done to this extent, says Michael Dowling, Northwell’s president and CEO. While there may be potential to monetize such productions in the future, for now they serve as a raw look at the challenges faced in U.S. hospitals, on both sides of scrubs. "This is not a press release," Dowling says. "I want to tell the real story."