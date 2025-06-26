Nintendo’s 2017 launch of the original Switch was a charming act of rebellion. Prevailing wisdom held that gamers wanted raw power encased in angular RGB-lit machines, and that smartphones had buried dedicated handhelds. Eight years and more than 150 million units later, the Switch has thoroughly upended the gaming industry—and stands as one of the best-selling consoles in history. Despite tougher competition from rival handhelds (such as Steam Deck) that have followed the path cleared by the original Switch’s success, Switch 2 sold a record-breaking 3.5 million units in just the four days after its June 5 launch—more than twice what the original sold in the same period. Nintendo’s edge remains its unparalleled universe of beloved exclusive titles. That I.P.’s clout extends beyond gaming: 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie is one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time.