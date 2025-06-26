By perfecting prefabrication at scale, architectural powerhouse NBBJ is reshaping how we build for human needs. The firm started designing with prefab manufactured components to speed construction of large-scale health care projects. “We’re deconstructing the complexities of hospital design to create modular components that can be deployed system-wide,” says Andy Snyder, a partner and health care market leader at NBBJ. “It’s like an erector set—standardized parts built in a factory, then installed on site to improve quality and reduce cost.” Aided by this new process, NBBJ estimates it saved $100 million in construction costs across the first three hospital projects it is building for North Carolina’s Atrium Health system, and the fourth of six new hospitals will open this summer. This approach also underpins projects like the Ohana Center for Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health in Monterey, opened in late 2023, where the design featured natural light, a courtyard, and an “open core layout” which is meant to increase staff visibility and reduce anxiety. NBBJ’s hopes by lowering the cost of thoughtful design, it can reduce health inequalities that plague low-income areas.