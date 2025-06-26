Some half of the population will go through menopause, but the majority of OB-GYNs aren’t trained in perimenopause and menopause care. Virtual provider Midi Health, founded in 2021, offers care specifically for that phase of life, supporting a “huge population of women that have been massively underserved,” co-founder and CEO Joanna Strober says. With a fivefold revenue jump last year and a $63 million September funding round backed by Amy Schumer and Tory Burch, Midi is leading a surging market for menopause-focused products and care. Last year the company expanded its care to all 50 U.S. states; unlike some of its telehealth platform competitors, it accepts insurance. In May the company launched AgeWell, a preventative care program that targets specific risk factors. “The things that you do in your thirties really do have an impact in your eighties,” Strober says.