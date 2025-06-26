The centenarian company is proving itself still nimble in modern kitchens, where viral products often overtake classics. This year, the French cookware company known for iconic dutch ovens and introducing color into the kitchen, celebrates its 100th anniversary with a new color, flamme dorée (golden flame) referencing the brand’s original hue, Flame. With 90 stores in North America and over 600 globally, Le Creuset has amassed 200-plus colors and almost 1,000 product shapes in its archive, and has more recently cultivated popular brand partnerships with Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Pokémon. Still, Le Creuset maintains the high bar its cooks expect with about 300 product quality checkpoints during manufacturing. “At the core, it’s a tool that has to perform in the kitchen and live up to our standards,” says Christopher Scinto, Le Creuset’s SVP of marketing and sales.